Top Mass. Justice Says Plan Coming To Codify Remote Court

By Chris Villani (November 15, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A plan to establish which court proceedings would continue to be held remotely, a nine-figure IT bond bill, and a shrinking backlog of state court cases were some of the issues highlighted by Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd and other court leaders during Tuesday's annual State of the Judiciary address....

