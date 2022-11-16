Perry Guha Fights 'Shameful' Bid To DQ It In Leon Black Case

By Ryan Boysen (November 16, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Litigation boutique Perry Guha LLP says it should not be disqualified from defending Apollo Global Management's billionaire ex-CEO Leon Black against sexual assault allegations, calling opposing counsel Wigdor LLP's claims that the firm is conflicted because it employs a former prosecutor who may have investigated Black "shameful" and "improper gamesmanship."...

