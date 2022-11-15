Netflix Beats Ex-Legal Affairs Director's Harassment Claim

By Gina Kim (November 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday granted Netflix's request to toss an ex-business and legal affairs director's harassment and emotional distress claims alleging a supervisor failed to stop a male subordinate's racist and misogynistic comments, finding the supervisor had no duty to control his conduct and there's no claim the supervisor encouraged it....

