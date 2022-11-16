DC Circ. Doubts EPA Hazardous Waste Rules Are Reviewable

By Katie Buehler (November 16, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Wednesday questioned whether it had the authority to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to not reconsider the scope of its regulations for managing corrosive waste, as an environmental group is challenging the EPA's refusal as arbitrary and capricious....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS