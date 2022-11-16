House Committee Pledges To Press FTX CEO About Collapse

By Jessica Corso (November 16, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Leaders in the House and Senate announced Wednesday they will be holding committee hearings into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, with bipartisan leaders of the House Financial Services Committee promising to call in former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for questioning....

