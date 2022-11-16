Fed. Circ. Says Disclaimers During IPRs Can Only Apply Later

By Britain Eakin (November 16, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed the claim construction behind the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of three CUPP Computing cybersecurity patents in challenges from Trend Micro, clarifying that disclaimers made during inter partes reviews only apply in subsequent proceedings....

