Fed. Circ. Revives Bee Trap Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 16, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has reversed a lower court's decision to toss a patent owner's infringement suit against a rival bee management company over traps for carpenter bees, remanding the suit Wednesday after finding that the district judge incorrectly construed a claim term....

