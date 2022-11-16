Abortion Protesters Want More Atty Fees After 4th Circ. Win

By Hayley Fowler (November 16, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Abortion protesters who won an appeal over attorney fees in a suit challenging the constitutionality of a North Carolina city's picketing ordinance are now seeking to be reimbursed for the time their counsel spent defending that award at the Fourth Circuit....

