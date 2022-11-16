Pa. House Impeaches Philly DA Larry Krasner

By P.J. D'Annunzio (November 16, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The majority Republican Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 107-85 in favor of impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, a day after its Judiciary Committee approved impeachment proceedings and shortly before the balance of power in the chamber is expected to shift in favor of the Democrats....

