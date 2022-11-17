Five Firms Brought Home 'Historic' $1B Dell Deal In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (November 17, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel, Labaton Sucharow, Robbins Geller, Friedman Oster and Andrews & Springer chalked up a record team win Wednesday with a $1 billion Delaware Chancery Court cash settlement experts say is a "historic" result that aims to end a four-year battle over a $24 billion Dell Technologies stock swap and recapitalization....

