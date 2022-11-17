Key Takeaways From EPA Methane Rule Update

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 17, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's update to proposed methane emissions regulations fleshed out several areas that were the focus of public comments, including eliminating an exemption for some small well sites and increasing the opportunity to use new technology, but experts predict controversy over the agency's authority for some of its plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS