Attys Sold Tax Avoidance Scheme In 7 States, Indictment Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 16, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors indicted two St. Louis attorneys and a North Carolina insurance agent Wednesday, accusing them of running a tax scheme across at least seven states for 11 years that defrauded the government of tens of millions of tax dollars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS