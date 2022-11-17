Judge Won't Reconsider Va. Health Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (November 17, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge declined to reconsider a Roanoke-based health system's $150 million COVID-19 coverage suit against American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co., finding that arguments similar to those made by the system had been rejected in an "overwhelming majority" of other cases....

