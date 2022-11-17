Panasonic To Buy Systemair's Air Conditioning Biz For €100M

By Najiyya Budaly (November 17, 2022, 12:02 PM GMT) -- Panasonic Corp. said on Thursday that its heating and ventilation company will buy the commercial air-conditioning business of Sweden's Systemair AB, in a deal that values the target at €100 million ($104 million)....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS