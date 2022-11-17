Silo Cleaning Co. Slammed With OT Suit Over Travel Time

By Eric Heisig (November 17, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- A former worker at an Ohio silo cleaning and maintenance company has filed a proposed collective and class action in federal court against the company, alleging it wrongly withheld overtime pay for the hours workers spent traveling to job sites....

