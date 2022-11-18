Fed. Circ. Freezes Del. Patent Suit Funding Probe For Now

By Dave Simpson (November 17, 2022, 11:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday froze a Delaware federal judge's order that seeks records about who's funding patent litigation against several media companies, giving the parties time to respond to a patent owner's argument that the court's related standing order is illegal....

