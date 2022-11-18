Ex-Trump Atty Asks Full 9th Circ. To Hear Jan. 6 Email Dispute

By Ivan Moreno (November 18, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman is urging the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a decision allowing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to use emails a California court directed him to turn over, saying the government ignored his request not to review the materials while he appealed the order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS