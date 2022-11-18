Biden Asks Justices To Reinstate Student Debt Relief Program

By Lauren Berg (November 18, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let it move forward with a plan to forgive student loan debt after the Eighth Circuit halted the program, saying the delay "leaves millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo."...

