Former CEO Cops To Tax Fraud, Agrees To $15.8M Restitution

By Theresa Schliep (November 21, 2022, 2:37 PM EST) -- A former health care management firm CEO agreed to pay $15.8 million in restitution after pleading guilty in Pennsylvania federal court to skirting millions in personal and corporate income taxes by claiming improper business write-offs and funneling money through his various business entities....

