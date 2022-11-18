Del. Court Says Pharma Co. Must Delist 'Orange Book' Patent

By Nadia Dreid (November 18, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two weeks to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull a patent that purportedly covers a narcolepsy drug from the agency's so-called Orange Book after a Delaware federal court found that it covers a distribution method and not the drug itself....

