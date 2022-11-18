Weisselberg's Loyalties Scrutinized At Trump Org. Fraud Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 18, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg faced questions about where his loyalties lie — as he continues to cash company checks but also needs prosecutors' approval of his truthfulness — in finishing up his testimony Friday in the Manhattan district attorney's fraud case against ex-President Donald Trump's business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS