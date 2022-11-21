Judge Ends Race Bias Suit Against Fla. County

By Carolina Bolado (November 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled in favor of the Polk County Board of County Commissioners in a dispute with a former veterans affairs supervisor, finding that he was fired because of his poor leadership skills and not his race....

