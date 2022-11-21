Baker McKenzie Ushers In 2022 Year-End Associate Bonuses

By Aebra Coe (November 21, 2022, 12:46 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie became the first BigLaw firm on Friday to announce year-end bonuses, kicking off the holiday season with cash infusions for its associates ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 based on seniority, a firm spokesperson confirmed, besting last year's BigLaw bonus scale by a modest margin....

