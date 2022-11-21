Democratic AGs Push Back On GOP Anti-ESG Efforts

By Alison Knezevich (November 21, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- Democratic attorneys general from around the nation pushed back Monday against Republican efforts to target ESG investing, telling the leaders of key congressional committees that the consideration of a company's environmental, social and governance factors can be "part of a sound investment strategy."...

