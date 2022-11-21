Saudi Heirs' Atty Rips Special Master In Falsified Article Spat

By Hailey Konnath (November 21, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Seattle attorney representing Saudi heirs in a fight with Chevron over an $18 billion arbitral award has lodged objections to a special master report calling for sanctions over an article he had fabricated, arguing that the recommendation "recklessly disregards any and all statutes, case law or procedural rules" that exculpate him....

