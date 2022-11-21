Senate Dems Call Out SoFi Over Its Retail Crypto Business

By Jon Hill (November 21, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- Several Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee are voicing concerns about fintech company SoFi continuing to operate a cryptocurrency trading platform alongside its recently acquired national bank subsidiary, SoFi Bank NA, and are urging scrutiny from federal banking regulators....

