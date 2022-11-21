CORRECTION: Canada's Top Court Upholds Dow's $497M Packaging IP Win

By Jasmin Jackson (November 21, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- Canada's highest court has rebuffed petrochemical company Nova's bid to scrap a $497 million damages award against it in a patent suit lodged by rival Dow Chemical over a composition used for types of plastic packaging, determining in a split opinion that the lower court correctly allowed springboard profits....

