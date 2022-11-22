Think Tank Calls For Restrictions On Chinese Imports

By Rae Ann Varona (November 22, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- The nearly century-old trade provision aimed at safeguarding intellectual property in the U.S. isn't doing enough to counter China's use of unfair trade practices in competing with the United States' advanced industries, according to a new report from the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation....

