Washington Court Revives Wilderness Therapy Coverage Suit

By Greg Lamm (November 22, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court has ruled that a jury should decide whether Premera Blue Cross's refusal to cover wilderness therapy treatment violates the federal requirement to not place limitations that only apply to mental health care. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS