Hard Insurance Market Will Influence Legal Industry, Economy

By Bruce Hepburn (December 7, 2022, 2:36 PM EST) -- Behavior in the insurance sector is driven by market forces. After an extended period of straightforward renewal processes and successive years of relatively static premiums, insurance is now immersed in a prolonged hard market characterized by a withdrawal of capacity, as the cost of claims starts to outstrip the value of premiums....

