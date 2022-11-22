Meridian Bioscience's $1.53B Sale Clears Antitrust Hurdles

By Dave Simpson (November 22, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- Meridian Bioscience Inc. told investors Tuesday that its proposed $1.53 billion sale to SD Biosensor Inc. and SJL Partners LLC has received several key antitrust approvals and is still on track to close in March, but that it's yet to resolve an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS