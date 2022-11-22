Ex-Neustar Exec Sues For Fees Incurred In Trump's RICO Suit

By Rose Krebs (November 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- An ex-Neustar Inc. officer is asking the Delaware Chancery Court to order the technology company to pay his legal fees in defense of claims lodged by former President Donald Trump in a federal suit that accused Hillary Clinton and others of making false claims about his ties to Russia during the 2016 election....

