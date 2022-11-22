Cecilia Marshall, Widow Of Thurgood Marshall, Dead At 94

By Ryan Boysen (November 22, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Cecilia "Cissy" Suyat Marshall, a vibrant woman who met and married the future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the 1950s while the pair worked at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, has died at the age of 94....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS