Medical Startup Ex-CEO Can Proceed With Unpaid Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (November 23, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- A New Hampshire federal judge refused to toss a suit by the former CEO of a medical device startup accusing the company of failing to pay him for his work, ruling that it is too early to determine whether the ex-CEO was an independent contractor protected under wage law....

