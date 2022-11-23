Mich. Tweaks Cannabis License Rules To Ease Cost For Some

By Jonathan Capriel (November 23, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Michigan is making it easier for those most impacted by marijuana prohibition to break into the industry with a rule change that will make it cheaper for them to keep their background checks up to date without having to repay a $3,000 application fee....

