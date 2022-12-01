Law Professors Say High Court Power Grab Must Be Reined In

By Jess Krochtengel (December 1, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is carrying out a power grab, elevating its own authority above other branches of government and imperiling its legitimacy in the process, several law professors have said in recent publications, including a Harvard Law Review essay that calls for an overhaul of the "Imperial Supreme Court."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS