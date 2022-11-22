Biden Lengthens Student Loan Pause Amid Court Challenge

By Hailey Konnath (November 22, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday extended the pause on student loan repayments while federal courts mull its plan to forgive student loan debt, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education....

