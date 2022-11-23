Unhappy With Public Listing, SourceBio Plans To Go Private

By Tom Fish (November 23, 2022, 8:00 PM GMT) -- Health care provider SourceBio International PLC said on Wednesday it is seeking shareholder approval to cancel the trading of its shares on a London stock market over wide-ranging dissatisfaction about the listing....

