Allen & Overy Brings On CFO From Green Energy Co.

By Aebra Coe (November 23, 2022, 11:44 AM EST) -- Allen & Overy LLP is executing a leadership transition early next year, replacing its retiring chief financial officer with a new financial chief from renewable energy company Renewable Energy Systems, the firm announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS