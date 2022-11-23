Tom Hayes Files New Bid To Overturn Libor-Rigging Conviction

By Joanne Faulkner (November 23, 2022, 4:55 PM GMT) -- Former UBS and Citigroup banker Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted by a jury for rigging Libor, has made fresh submissions to a U.K. body that investigates miscarriages of justice after similar convictions to his were quashed in the U.S....

