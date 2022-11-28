Hemp Seller Can't Block Hawaii Hemp Rule, Judge Says

By Mike Curley (November 28, 2022, 12:16 PM EST) -- A Hawaii federal judge has denied a bid from hemp distributor Duke's Investments LLC seeking to block enforcement of a rule prohibiting the sale of certain types of hemp in the state, saying the rule does not conflict with federal law, and the balance of public interests weighs in favor of allowing the rule to stand....

