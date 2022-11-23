Perry Guha Still Repping Leon Black After Beating DQ Bid

By Pete Brush (November 23, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- A New York state judge declined Wednesday to disqualify Perry Guha LLP from defending billionaire Leon Black in a former model's sexual misconduct suit, finding the firm properly walled off a recently hired lawyer who may have scrutinized Black while working as a prosecutor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS