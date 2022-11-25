UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (November 25, 2022, 6:22 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the Serious Fraud Office bring legal action against a Lebanese bank with alleged ties to Hezbollah, a Mancunian Blockbuster-themed cocktail bar sued by the video rental shop for copyright infringement, and gambling company IGT hoping for the luck of the draw in a fresh procurement claim against the Gambling Commission....

