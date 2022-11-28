Superdry In Refinance Talks With Hedge-Fund Backed Lender

By Najiyya Budaly (November 28, 2022, 11:30 AM GMT) -- U.K. clothing brand Superdry said on Monday that it is in negotiations with hedge fund Elliott Advisors to refinance £70 million ($85 million) of its existing borrowings as the retailer seeks to secure its future before a loan arrangement expires in January....

