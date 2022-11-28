EU Approves Wider Corporate Sustainability Reporting Rules

By Joel Poultney (November 28, 2022, 3:18 PM GMT) -- The European Council announced on Monday that it has given the final go-ahead to moves to strengthen reporting rules that will require a wider pool of companies to disclose to the public more detailed information on non-financial sustainability practices....

