Fed. Circ. Urged To Revive Lymphoma Drug Patent Case

By Jasmin Jackson (November 28, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Drugmaker Eagle Pharmaceuticals has asked the Federal Circuit to reverse a lower court decision finding that two rivals did not infringe its patent covering cancer drug Belrapzo, arguing that the ruling is a "grievous departure" from established claim construction principles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS