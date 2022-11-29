Groups Blast Kroger-Albertsons Deal Before Senate Hearing

By Elaine Briseño (November 28, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A labor union and an advocacy group, joining a growing list of critics, issued a memo on Monday outlining concerns about the proposed merger between the Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains ahead of a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that will examine the potential competitive impact of the transaction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS