War And Poor Economics Dampened European 2022 M&As

By Najiyya Budaly (December 22, 2022, 12:10 PM GMT) -- Lawyers in Britain expected the historic highs in deal volumes that followed the decline in the COVID-19 pandemic to continue into 2022, but the Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown prompted a rethink in corporate expansion strategy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS