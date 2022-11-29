Juno Urges Justices To Hold Patent Case Until Amgen Ruling

By Dani Kass (November 28, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- A Bristol Myers Squibb unit is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive its petition in a patent case with $1.1 billion on the line, saying the court will be reviewing "the very same sentence of the very same statute" in a case already on its docket, Amgen v. Sanofi....

