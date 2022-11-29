LeClairRyan Trustee Seeks OK For $2.1M Malpractice Deal

By Rick Archer (November 28, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for LeClairRyan asked a Virginia bankruptcy judge on Sunday for permission to pay $2.1 million to settle a $28 million claim against the defunct law firm for its handling of litigation over insurance coverage for a Virginia hotel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS